Group calls for election of S/East President in spirit of democracy, justice

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Movement for Election of Nigeria President of Igbo Extraction has urged Nigerians to elect someone from the South-East as President in 2023 in the spirit of democracy, justice and fairness.

The National Convener of the group, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the call in Enugu while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Democracy Day (June 12) and its importance to national unity.

NAN recalls that Nigerians exhibited unprecedented love and patriotism during the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election where all sections of the country voted for Chief MKO Abiola in the true spirit of democracy, justice and fairness.

Ezekwueme noted that electing someone from South-East extraction as President could be done notwithstanding political party, tribe or religion affiliations.

“Nigerians should allow this golden opportunity to end cries of marginalisation and Injustice by collectively and collaboratively working for actualising Nigeria President of Igbo Extraction in 2023.

“Government and citizens should leave no stone unturned to improve the security architecture of the country as well as to ensure apprehension and prosecution of perpetrators of the dastardly, barbaric and insensate killings.

“This is not the Nigeria of our dreams and aspirations in which Chief MKO Abiola lived, fought and died for.

“Let us cede the presidency to a bright, truthful and forward looking politician from the South-East as the greatest Democracy Day gift for the zone,” he said.

The activist noted that declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day was the best and greatest democratic dividends the Buhari administration bequeathed to Nigerians and posterity.

He said without June 12, there would not have been May 29.

“It is noteworthy that South-West had since inception of current democratic dispensation, produced President Olusegun Obasanjo, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, three Speakers Dimeji Bankole, Patricia Ette, Femi Gbajabiamila while South-South ruled for six years under President Goodluck Jonathan.

“It is of prime importance to note that justice, equity, morality, good conscience and patriotism demands that the presidency should be zoned to the South-East, to heal permanently the wounds and pains of marginalisation.

“I commend the Labour Party for electing one of best presidential aspirants from South-East extraction, Mr Peter Obi, as its presidential candidate for 2023 election,” he added. (NAN)

