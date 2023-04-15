Group calls for deliberate action to tackle barriers preventing women’s  political participation 

By Angela Atabo

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Gender Strategy Advancement International (GSAI) has called for deliberate action to tackle the structural and social barriers preventing women from fully participating in Nigerian politics.

The Executive Director of the organisation, Mrs Adaora Onyechere, made the call at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

The conference was themed: 2023 Election: Women’s Participation and the Call for Inclusivity in Governance.

According to Onyechere, barriers such as discriminatory laws, a gender stereotype, and violence against women in politics, have undermined women’s participation in politics in Nigeria.

“It is tragic that women are marginalised in the Nigerian society and this is particularly evident in the political arena.”

She noted that women’s under-representation in the parliament and governance must be ratified to achieve greatness as a nation.

The inclusion of women in politics she added would prioritise healthcare, education and social welfare for national development.

The director however, advocated for a corporate responsibility, to create a more inclusive society, where women can participate in all aspects of public life.

Amina Agbaje, Country Vice President, Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), while speaking at the conference, said that the conference was timely because the election Tribunals have just begun.

Agbaje stressed the need to fill a major gap through appointing women in positions, since the 2023 general elections didn’t favour many women.

Miss Zainab Abdulrasheed, Program Officer, Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA), also called for the need to include women in the nation’s decision making processes.

On his part, Mr Emmanuel Ogbeche, FCT Chairman Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), also advocated to the 10th National Assembly, to appoint a woman as a Speaker.

He appealed to the 10th Assembly, to reintroduce the gender bills, jettisoned by the 9th Assembly and urged the media to aid in shaping the nation’s narrative for more women participation in politics.(NAN)