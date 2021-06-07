A group, APGA Movement for United Nigeria, (AMUN) has called on Nigerians, particularly the leaders to make conscious efforts to unite the country.

Addressing newsmen on Monday in Abuja, the National Coordinator of the group, Mr Andy Ekwe said that in spite of calls for division from some quarters, the country was better as a united front.

“Fellow countrymen, there must be conscious efforts from both ends of the divide to unite our country as Nigeria cannot fathom a civil war in the 21st century as that will not favour any person or group.

“A brief historical consideration of Libya, Egypt, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, among others will tell any Nigerian that what we need now is to rebuild, renegotiate, revamp and revalue our government structures and systems.

“Doing so will make them more equitable, truly democratic and progressively engaging,” Ekwe said.

According to him, we need to hear and address each other’s concerns and values that hold our mutual coexistence.

“Hence the alliance between the North and the South, which the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and APGA robustly represent becomes most desirable.

“This great alliance will give all and sundry a true sense of belonging, inclusiveness, equality, respect and hope.”

Ekwe also noted the need to put party and other differences aside and elect credible people in the forth coming elections in the country begins with the November governorship elections in Anambra.

“Putting party differences aside, it has become necessary to elect credible intellectuals whose track records speak volumes, who will be widely accepted across the six geopolitical zones of the country,” he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

