Group calls for appointment of substantive FCTA Director of Treasury

The Citizen Awareness Against Corruption and Social Vises (CAACASVI), has called for the appointment of a substantive Director of Treasury in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).



Mr Olumuyiwa Onlede, Executive Director of CAACASVI in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said this was necessary to engender efficiency and accountability in the FCTA.

He noted that the office of the Director of Treasury of FCTA had been vacant for the past six months without replacement.

He said that the appointment of new director would be in line with the principle of good corporate governance as well as allow the Permanent Secretary to play his proper role instead of acting as director of treasury.



He added that CAACASVI had, however, gave notices to relevant authorities on this matter as concerned stakeholders in the FCTA.

Onlede added that CAACASVI had given the Federal Capital Territory minister a 14-day ultimatum to correct these lapses in the treasury department.

“If after a week from now no concrete result is achieved in the process of appointing a Director of Treasury among other things, we will have no other option than to mobilise like minds Civil Society Organisations and well meaning Nigerians to picket your (minister) office in a peaceful demonstration,’’ he said.

He said the option to picket the office was to press home their demands in line with the Constitution.

“At the appropriate time we shall disclose to Nigerians several cases of maladministration and corruption in FCTA treasury due to the absence of a qualified and substantive Director of Treasury,’’ Onlede said.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...