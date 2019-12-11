Group blasts Reps’ NDDC committee’s budget session, says it is ‘an exercise in futility’

The Niger Delta Justice Network has described the defence of the 2019/2020 budgets of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by the interim management committee before the House of Representatives NDDC Committee as a ‘charade and an exercise in futility.’

In a strongly-worded statement released today, the National President of the group, Comrade Elias Ogoriba, said the ‘Lower House of Representatives committee engaged in a PR stunt in an attempt to put a veneer of acceptance and normality on the illegal interim management committee, which has been rejected by the Upper House of Senate and Nigerians.’

Recalling that the Senate had declared in a resolution two weeks ago that it will only have the NDDC budget defended by the board, which it confirmed five weeks ago and not the interim management committee, the group said that ‘the decision of the House of Reps committee, which we know has no broad support, is of no effect since it takes the two houses to screen and pass a budget of a federal agency.’

It urged the ‘Senate to continue with its pro-people and pro-justice disposition in the interest of good governance’ and advised President Muhammadu Buhari to be conscious of his name and legacy and follow the law at all times.’

‘We agree with the Senate that the only way forward is for the presidency to inaugurate the new board, dismantle the illegal interim management committee and set clear performance objectives for the NDDC.’