Group blames desperate politicians for PDP secretariat fire

A socio-political organization, Enugu Youth Coalition, has blamed desperate politicians for the fire that gulped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Secretariat in Nsukka local government area of Enugu state.



A statement by Dr. Edwin Obune, National Coordinator, Enugu Youth Coalition, alleged that some arsonists believed to be sponsored thugs of desperate politicians in the state, had set the fire on the party office.



In a statement released to newsmen in Enugu on Sunday, the group said “the burning of the secretariat is part of the wider plans by some dysfunctional politicians and aspirants who do not mean well for the party and the good people of the state to cause confusion, disaffection, disunity and create atmosphere of insecurity in the state over their inability to emerge as PDP flag-bearers in a transparent, free and fair party primaries that was recently conducted across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.”



The group wondered “how petty, irrational and destructive some politicians could become simply because they were not favoured by the electorates in a transparent primaries?”



It further noted that “democracy is not all about contesting and winning elections but it also means accepting the outcome of such exercise with the spirit of sportsmanship without resorting to unprovoked attacks, destructions, blackmailing and planting of fake news stories against party leadership, opponents and hierarchies in the state.”



The group expressed dismay on “how extreme some politicians could go over their failures to emerge victorious; saying it is not politics that is dirty but the extremist’s approach of those who were defeated at elections that makes it dirty.”



While advising unsuccessful aspirants to join hands with party candidates in working for the victory of the party in the coming Local Government Elections in the state, the group warned that it is monitoring and documenting the activities of aspirants who are planning mischief, destruction of properties and planting of fake news stories against the party as well as the good people of the state in the media and will forward such names to security agencies for immediate action.