Group berates IPOB over continued sit-at-home despite cancellation in Imo

September 9, 2021



The Coalition of South- Youth Leaders, (COSEYL), has berated the proscribed Indigenious of Biafra (IPOB) over continued sit-at-home order Imo.

COSEYL, a socio-political pressure group, is the umbrella body of youth organisations the South- geo-political zone.


This was contained a statement co-signed by the group’s President-General, Goodluck Ibem, and Secretary-General, Kanice Igwe, and made available to newsmen Owerri on Thursday.

The group called on IPOB to fully enforce the cancellation of sit-at-home directives which the group said were negatively affecting social and economic activities the state.

It added observing the on Mondays will disrupt students sitting for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examinations.

It noted that families who survive on a daily income would worst hit, and called on residents of the state to defy the henceforth.

”It is not a hidden information that our secondary school students sitting for WAEC examinations will writing English Language on Monday, September. 13 and we cannot afford to have them miss the paper.

”Asking these students to sit-at-home on Monday when other students the country and other West-African countries will writing the same examination is the worst disservice anyone can do to our students.

”Many persons depend on a daily income to put food on the daily and such persons are at the receiving end of this and this is why the cancelled sit-at-home should duly enforced,” the group said. (NAN)

