Group berates IPOB over continued sit-at-home despite cancellation in Imo

The Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL), has berated the proscribed Indigenious People of Biafra (IPOB) over its continued sit-at-home order in Imo.

COSEYL, a socio-political pressure group, is the umbrella body of youth organisations in the South-East geo-political zone.

This was contained in a statement co-signed by the group’s President-General, Goodluck Ibem, and Secretary-General, Kanice Igwe, and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Thursday.

The group called on IPOB to fully enforce the cancellation of its sit-at-home directives which the group said were negatively affecting social and economic activities in the state.

It added that observing the order on Mondays will disrupt students sitting for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examinations.

It noted that families who survive on a daily income would be worst hit, and called on residents of the state to defy the order henceforth.

”It is not a hidden information that our secondary school students sitting for WAEC examinations will be writing English Language on Monday, September. 13 and we cannot afford to have them miss the paper.

”Asking these students to sit-at-home on Monday when other students in the country and other West-African countries will be writing the same examination is the worst disservice anyone can do to our students.

”Many persons depend on a daily income to put food on the daily and such persons are at the receiving end of this order and this is why the cancelled sit-at-home order should be duly enforced,” the group said. (NAN)

