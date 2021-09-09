Group berates IPOB over continue sit-at-home despite cancellation in Imo

The Coalition South-East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL), has berated the proscribed Indigenious People Biafra (IPOB) over continued sit-at-home in Imo.

COSEYL, a socio- pressure group, the umbrella body youth organisations in the South-East geo- zone.


This was contained in a statement co-signed by the group’s President-General, Goodluck Ibem, and -General, Kanice Igwe, and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Thursday.

The group called on IPOB to fully enforce the cancellation of sit-at-home directives which the group said were negatively affecting social and economic activities in the state.

It added that observing the on Mondays will disrupt students sitting for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examinations.

It noted that families who survive on a daily income would be worst hit, and called on residents the state to defy the henceforth.

”It not a hidden information that our secondary school students sitting for WAEC examinations will be writing English Language on Monday, September. 13 and we cannot afford to have them miss the paper.

”Asking these students to sit-at-home on Monday other students in the country and other West-African countries will be writing the same examination the worst disservice anyone can do to our students.

”Many persons depend on a daily income to put food on the daily and such persons are at the receiving end this and this why the cancelled sit-at-home should be duly enforced,” the group said. (NAN)

