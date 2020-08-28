Group begins nationwide protest on climate, ecological bill

Climate change activist group `Extinction Rebellion` on Friday launched nationwide protests in Britain, with a series of initiatives in London and other cities ahead of larger events on the weekend.

The activists, with the placards “lies” in giant green letters over the entrance to an office of energy giant Shell in London and pasted flyers with “health warnings” on pumps at filling stations across the country.



They also urged drivers to Endeavour control pollution and save lives.

Others blocked a road bridge in the South-Western city of Bristol early Friday.

Extinction Rebellion, or XR, is calling for the government to support a “Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill.”



It plans to push a “Lightship Greta” float from the Southern coastal city of Brighton to London for six days effect from Saturday, to highlight a call for immediate action on climate change as championed by Greta Thunberg.



Extinction Rebellion UK said several activists were detained at the Shell building. However, Police did not immediately confirm the arrests.



Earlier, the Metropolitan Police reported the arrest of five people, including Roger Hallam, a co-founder of XR.

They were all charged with conspiracy to cause criminal damage.



Police, however, warned that people breaching social distancing rules, which limit groups to six people, could face fines of up to 10,000 pounds (or 13,000 dollars).



“We are aware of a number of planned demonstrations and events taking place across London, and have been liaising with the organisers, advising them to carefully consider the coronavirus health protection regulations regarding gatherings,” police said.(dpa/NAN)