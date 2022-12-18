Group begins inculcation of moral value on children at Abuja IDP camp

By Aderogba George

NGO, Hope Raisers Global Foundation, has commenced inculcation of moral value and building self esteem on children at the Durumi Abuja Internally-Displaced Persons (IDP) camp.

Founder of the foundation, Mrs Nimi

David-Imeh, disclosed this while distributing clothing purposely sewed for Christmas to the children at the camp on Sunday.

She said that impacting moral value on the children would help in shaping their mindset and build their self worth, thus making them to become useful to themselves and the society.

David-Imeh noted that the children were not just at the camp with their parents on their own volition, but owing to the insecurity situation of the country.

According to her, the wish of the foundation is for the children to grow to become somebody that other people in the society emulate.

She said that the foundation had been in existence since 2017, adding that this was not the first time it would be distributing materials to the children and inculcating morals in them.

“We came out this Christmas season to show love to these children. We were here on Dec. 2 to give them beautiful clothes; no fewer than 1,000 of them were given the clothes.

“We came back again on Dec. 8 for Christmas party with the women. This was done in collaboration with another organisation. A total of 40 women were taken to a luxury hotel in Abuja here.

“We had a nice time there and the women were given stipends just to remove the weariness of being in this kind of situation/facility which is not so pleasant.

“These people left their natural abodes because of the security challenge currently facing the country. So we were here to take the stress off them and we gave them a good treat at the hotel.

“We are here again today (Sunday) to give the children Christmas clothes. You know that when we were children also, we use to have Christmas clothes.

“We still have beautiful memories of our growing up. So we decided to bring the Christmas memories to them,” she said.

David-Imeh further said that the distribution of the clothes to the children was also aimed at removing anything that might hamper their growth and the communal life which they were used to.

“This is our own contribution to the betterment of the society.

“Our prayer is for Nigeria to get better, and by God’s grace, the country will get to its promised land very soon,” she said.

David-Imeh further stated that the foundation started putting smiles on people’s faces in Abia in 2011 before extending it to other states like Owerri and Bayelsa. (NAN)