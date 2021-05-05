A Kaduna-based organisation, Peace Revival and Reconciliation Foundation, has begun a two-week sensitisation campaign to promote inter-faith harmony in the state.

The organisation’s National President, Mr Yohanna Buru, announced this on Wednesday at a meeting between Muslim and Christian clerics in Rigasa, Igabi Local Government of the state.

He said that the campaign was a prelude to the International Day of Living Together in Peace that would hold globally on May 16.

“We shall use the campaign to promote Christians/Muslims relations; we shall sensitise youths and women to live in peace and harmony in the state,” he said.

Buru said that the two-week campaign tagged “Learning to Live Together in Peace and Harmony in Kaduna State” was to deepen love, unity and tolerance in the state.

“We can still instill the virtues of oneness, tolerance, inclusion, understanding and solidarity in our people.

“Nigeria as the giant of Africa is said to have a population of no fewer than 200 million people with different tribe, culture and language.

“We have to learn to accommodate, tolerate and live with one another. We should respect and tolerate the socio-cultural differences in the country,” he said.

Buru said that although several factors had threatened the peaceful co-existence of Africans, it was important to embrace peace and unity to enthrone development.

It would be recalled that the International Day of Living Together in Peace is celebrated annually to strengthen relationships and promote peaceful co-existence among mankind.

The celebration is also aimed at ending all forms of crisis and hatred, as well as promoting love, forgiveness and togetherness around the world.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

