Group backs WHO report, calls for increased funding to eradicate malaria

RBM Partnership to End Malaria, a global coalition on Malaria, has supported WHO report, showing that global investments and actions are making big difference, while half of the world population are still at risk of dying from malaria.

The RBM stated this in a statement it issued in Geneva while reacting to the 2019 World Malaria Report released by WHO on Dec. 4.

According to the report, global malaria cases and deaths are declining but at a slowed rate: from an estimated 231 million to 228 million cases and from 416,000 to 405,000 deaths between 2017 and 2018.

Estimates show that in 2018, global efforts saved almost 600,000 lives per year and prevented almost 100 million malaria cases per year compared to 2000.

The statement quoted Dr Abdourahmane Diallo, the Chief Executive Officer, RBM Partnership to End Malaria as saying that “continued global investment and commitment toward a world free of malaria have been critical to sustaining the progress the malaria community has made to date, without these global efforts, malaria cases and deaths will be significantly higher.

“Now, it is essential we step up global action and financing to close the annual two-billion-dollar funding gap to reach those at risk with sustainable access to life-saving tools.

“We must also prioritise developing and scaling-up new, transformative tools to stay ahead of the evolving parasite, as highlighted in two landmark reports on malaria eradication published earlier this year.

“It is crucial that we act now to hold leaders accountable and work together to achieve vital reduction targets, save millions more lives and end malaria for good.”

Similarly, the statement quoted Dr Maha Taysir Barakat, the Board Chair, RBM Partnership to End Malaria, as saying that “in most parts of the world, a child who gets malaria today has a better chance of survival than at any other point in history.

“Yet, despite the availability of effective life-saving malaria interventions, too many vulnerable pregnant women and children still face the greatest risk of dying from a mosquito bite.”

He stressed that ending malaria was one of the greatest opportunities to improve child and maternal health and mortality and contribute to SDG 3, “to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

“This report highlights the importance of further integrating malaria interventions – including prevention, diagnosis and treatment – into our health systems to reach those in most need, yet also to strengthen global efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage.”

However, the statement noted that the report identified several global malaria success stories, with more than half of all countries now malaria-free and another 49 countries registering less than 10,000 cases.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that RBM Partnership to End Malaria is the largest global platform for coordinated action against malaria.

Originally established as Roll Back Malaria (RBM) Partnership in 1998, it mobilises for action and resources and forges consensus among partners.

The platform is comprised of more than 500 partners, including malaria endemic countries, their bilateral and multilateral development partners, the private sector, Non-Governmental Organisations, community-based organisations, foundations, and research and academic institutions. (NAN)