 Group backs PDP’s South-South caretaker committee

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has described the appointment of the South-South Zonal Caretaker Committee by the PDP as constitutional.

The group’s Protem National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, commended the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) for making the appointment.

Nwachukwu said the move was a step in the right direction to maintain the party’s unity and stability in the zone.

He stated that appointing a zonal caretaker committee to oversee the party after the current Zonal Executive’s tenure expires was within the NWC’s powers.

Nwachukwu explained that the decision aligns with Section 29 (2)(b) and Section 31 (2)(c) and (j) of the PDP Constitution (amended in 2017) to prevent a leadership vacuum.

“The CP-PDP urges the NWC to expedite action in conducting the party’s pending zonal congresses in the South-South, North-Central, and South-West zones,” he said.

He also called on the Elder Emmanuel Ogidi-led Caretaker Committee to remain focused and collaborate with stakeholders to strengthen the party’s unity and stability.

Nwachukwu urged the committee to work toward ensuring a smooth and successful Zonal Congress for electing a new executive in the South-South.

“As professionals, the CP-PDP recognises the Ogidi-led caretaker committee and pledges to support its efforts in advancing our party in the South-South,” he added. (NAN)