Group backs ongoing reforms in Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps, lists reasons

A Civil Society group operating under the umbrella of National Council for Civil Society Organizations and Vision One Leadership Development Initiative has thrown its weight behind the ongoing reforms at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC.

The Director General of the group, Comrade Emmanuel Johnny, speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday described the Commandant General of the NSDC, Dr Ahmed Audi as a “very active officer with sound intellectual propensity” to deliver on mandates.

The group averred that it was important for all Nigerians to see security as strategic to the wellbeing of citizens, hence, it’s no wonder that the appointment of Dr. Audi by President Muhammadu Buhari was a welcome development, given his capacity and commitment.

Therefore, the group urged those it referred to as “charlatans” to keep off from activities of the ongoing reforms in the Civil Defence Corps as the development was already yielding positive results.

“Since the new Commandant-General, Dr. Audi, fully assumed office in NSCDC some eight months ago, we have carefully taken note that he has been implementing a spate of progressive reforms in the Civil Defence.

“Undoubtedly, Dr. Audi who has been clearly repositioning the Corps for greater professionalism and better security service delivery to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The group chided some elements who they said were trying to distract activities in the agency by unnecessarily accusing the leadership of unsubstantiated allegations.

“While observing and carefully documenting these new positive trends in the NSCDC, we have recently been rudely shocked by the unbelievable display of senseless and baseless activism by some unknown and faceless actors claiming to be Civil Society activists against the progressive reforms being presently implemented in NSCDC by Dr. Ahmed Audi.

“As the legendary Archbishop Desmond Tutu once said: “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.

“We, therefore, have chosen not to be silent or neutral in the face of this great accusatorial injustice to this fine and distinguished Senior Nigeria Law Officer whose is meritoriously serving his fatherland at this point in our history when national security is our topmost national priority.

“We have chosen not to fold our hands and watch some furtive ragtag forces of injustice persecute and oppress Nigeria through their clear evil agenda to weaken national security by their attempt to take a principal national security actor down for reasons best known to them only.

“For us, we have seen the new NSCDC Commandant-General, Dr. Audi, as a progressive reformer and outstanding security professional.

According to the group, they were convinced that since the incumbent Commandant General came on board few months ago, he has achieved much to be allowed a breathing space to continue the good works, which they maintained are, “Safe School Initiative which includes the establishment, training and commissioning of a formidable, well-kitted Female Squad to checkmate the menace of kidnapping of school children in the country.

The initiative, they claimed, has been replicated in all Civil Defence State Commands across the country.

“The vulnerability survey of all schools in the country to determine the number of schools that are prone to attack by bandits and kidnappers; and, this has helped in developing strategies for schools’ protection in Nigeria.

“Staff Welfare which includes the placement of personnel on their respective appropriate ranks. The fostering of steps towards payment of staff promotion arrears.

“The sanitization of the promotion process and the successful release of the 2019 promotion exercise and distribution of letters to successful personnel across State Commands.

“The recently completed promotions have been received as one of the most transparent and meritorious in the history of the Corps.

“The promotion of all junior officers; level 03, 04, 05 and 06. The payment of disengagement allowances to retirees who were abandoned and had lost hope of survival.

“The payment of burial benefits to over 120 next of kin of deceased personnel long forgotten.

“The issuance of Group Personal Accident cheques to over 30 officers and men who suffered varying degrees of accidents in the cause of discharging their duties within the last five years.

“The promotion of some Deputy Commandants who have been stagnant on their rank for ten or more years to the rank of Commandant. The provision of 200 units of two bedrooms and three bedrooms housing for junior and intermediate officers.

“Capacity Building which includes the roll-out of operational vehicles and equipment to different departments and directorates”, they concluded.

