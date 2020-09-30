Group backs ongoing reconciliation in Oyo APC

Share the news













All Progressives Congress (APC), stakeholders from Oyo Federal Constituency have expressed full support for the ongoing reconciliation process in the state chapter of the party.

This is contained in a communique issued after their meeting held in Oyo and signed by a member of the party’s Elders’ Advisory Council, Mr Idris Adeoye.

The communique, made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan, said that the party also agreed to the compositon of the Elders’ Advisory Council for party in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the party had recently began reconciliation process aimed at forging a united front ahead of future elections.

NAN reports that the reconciliation effort had begun to yield positive results with the return of some politicians back to the party from other political parties.

The group appreciated members for their unprecedented performance in the last general election, which saw them winning all the state and federal elections in the zone.

The communique stated:

“That APC members in Oyo Federal Constituency support the ongoing reconciliation process among various interest groups of the party by both the National and Oyo State Reconciliation Committee so far.

“That the various tendencies (ADC/Unity Forum etc) within the party resolved to unite for a stronger and united APC in the Federal Constituency.

“That all aggrieved members who have decided to return to the mainstream of the party have agreed to duly integrate themselves into the party and collaborate with the existing party structures at all levels.”

The group encouraged all the other political zones to emulate the spirit of unity exhibited among APC members in Oyo Federal Constituency.

They also agreed on the selection of members of reconciliation committee and composition of Elders’ Advisory Council of the APC in the state.(NAN)

