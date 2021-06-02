A group, Vanguard for Peace and National Development, has thrown its weights behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s vow to crush separatist groups in the country.

The Executive Director of the Group, Mr Ahmed Tijani, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, commended the president for his stance on the agitation.

Tijani also enjoined the government to probe alleged alliances between some highly placed politicians with managers of various security agencies in the country.

According to him, Buhari’s zero tolerance for the activities of proscribed groups was evident in the President’s resolve to ensure Nigeria remains an indivisible entity.

He said that it had become imperative to investigate deeper true identities of some high-ranking security officers and politicians with proscribed groups.

“We are equally privy to series of secret meetings between some politicians and managers of security outfits in the country.

“As a group of patriots, we cannot afford to keep mute when these types of issues come up,” Tijani said.

He said that anything built on falsehood does not stand the test of time, urging Buhari to ensure that truth and loyalty were upheld within security agencies. (NAN)

