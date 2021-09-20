Group backs Akume’s APC national chairmanship bid

A group, under the aegis of Arewa Support Group, has thrown its weight behind Sen. George Akume’s bid to become the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).This is contained in a statement by Mr Shuaibu Mohammed, its Public Relations Officer (PRO), issued on Monday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akume, the former governor of Benue and current Minister of Special Duties, is among the many party stalwarts contesting for the chairmanship of the party.According to the group, Akume has all the leadership qualities, political sagacity and wide range of experiences to move the party forward.It added that the former governor, if elected, would unite the party using his internal democratic principles.

The group explained in the statement that Akume remains the nexus between the southern and northern parts of the country, hence should be allowed to lead the party to greatness beyond 2023.“Over the years, political history has continually indicated basic cardinals that form a viable and robost political party of which our great party, the APC“Our great political party requires a true democrat with an in-dept knowledge of our socio-political history as a people with the fundamentals of a futuristic tendencies.“The role of our great party, the APC in nation building, can’t be over emphasised because it reflects our yesterday, today and our collective tomorrow and as such, all hands must carefully be on deck as the national convention approaches.“

So, to move forward, an elder statesman with sufficient and significant experience in intra-party politics, absolute dedication, unalloyed commitment and loyalty that symbolises the gap between the southern and the northern political divide is what we need to re-gig and manage the overall affairs the APC beyond the 2023 general elections.“

As party faithful in the 19 states of the north, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), we believe with all sense of sincerity that the leadership qualities, national and international spread in political participation, as a unifying character devour of religious and tribal sentiments in the Nigerian project above all, demonstrating a balanced democratic values and stability shown over the years by Sen. George Akume, will no doubt put the APC on the path of greatness because he is the nexus and symbol of internal democracy the party lacked over the years,” it stated. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...