Group applauds Enugu PDP gov. candidate for Nsukka running mate choice

By Hillary Akalugwu

A Socio-cultural group, Nsukka Ezue, has commended Mr Peter Mba, the Governorship Candidate of People Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu state, on his choice of an Nsukka indigene as his running mate.

This is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of its general meeting in Nsukka on Monday signed by Prof. Damian Opata and Mr Vitus Ugwu, its Chairman and Secretary, respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that membership of Nsukka Ezue is drawn from the six Local Government Areas that make up Enugu North Senatorial District.

Nsukka Ezue members commended Mbah for choosing their brother and an illustrious son of Nsukka, Mr Ifeanyi Ossai, as his running mate.

In the communiqué, the group congratulated Mba on his emergence as the PDP governorship flag-bearer in Enugu state for the 2023 general elections.

“Nsukka Ezue commends Mbah for choosing our brother Ossia, who is an illustrious son of Nsukka, as his running mate.

“We have enormous confidence in the candidate and his running mate who are great lawyers of national and international repute.

“They have requisite exposure and immense relevant experience to drive Enugu state to very great and enviable heights if elected in 2023,” the communique said.

The group expressed special appreciation to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for resisting attempts by some people in the state to scuttle the governorship zoning system in the state.

“Sustaining of this zoning system will continue to foster unity, peace, and solidarity in the state,” the communique said.

The communique also commended all contestants in the PDP governorship primary for having keyed into the choice of Mba as the party’s candidate in the state.

“These aspirants have demonstrated the needed maturity and spirit of sportsmanship that drive politics throughout the world.

“We call on all Enugu state citizens, home and abroad, irrespective of party affiliations to rally round Mbah and Ossai to ensure their resounding victory in 2023 gubernatorial election,” the communiqué added.(NAN)

