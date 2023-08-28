Group appeals to Gov. Sani for fair representation in government appointments

By Sani Idris

The Muslim Youth Foundation of Southern Kaduna (MYFOSKA), has appealed to Gov. Uba Sani for fair representation in political appointments in his government.

Addressing newsmen on Sunday in Kaduna, the National Secretary of MYFOSKA, Mr Shuaibu Abdallah, also appealed to the governor to appoint Southern Kaduna Muslims in

developmental projects and programmes.

Abdallah, represented by Musa Dahiru, said the appeal was based on the overwhelming support of the Muslims which contributed significantly to the victory of APC in the 2023 gubernatorial election.

“Southern Kaduna Muslims’ votes also contributed in getting the required percentage at the presidential election.

This is verifiable by any meticulous mind from the eight local government/wards election results from Southern Kaduna in INEC portal,” he said.

He added that the APC in Kaduna State enjoyed overwhelming support of the majority of the Muslims of Southern Kaduna who constituted about 40 per cent of the voters in the region.

Describing the APC as a party of conscience that rewards its

supporters, the national secretary said it should as well uphold its rewards system by rewarding the Muslim communities

from southern Kaduna.

“Appointment made so far shows glaring marginalisation and exclusion of the Muslim population of Southern Kaduna while our brothers have been adequately represented, despite voting opposition parties.

“Government is actually supposed to be for all citizens, irrespective of any difference, but we should be considered, haven played critical roles in the emergence of the administration.

“The Muslims appointment from Southern Kaduna should reflect their percentage and their contribution to the victory of the government,” Abdallah said.

He noted that out of 17 appointments in the Uba Sani’s administration, only three were given to Southern Kaduna Muslims.

“The Head of Service, Commissioner of Agriculture and the Executive Secretary of KSDBA are the only appointments given to Southern Kaduna Muslims in the Uba Sani’s administration,” he said.

He, therefore, noted that in sustaining their support and confidence for future elections, the group’s support should no go in vain.

He thanked the governor for the appointıments given to the few deserving Muslim individuals from Southern Kaduna, while also appealing for more representation at the State and Federal levels.

He said further appointments would be

in commensurate with their electoral support, loyalty, dexterity and sacrifices.(NAN)

