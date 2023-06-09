Group appeals to Gov. Bello to site proposed Okun Varsity in Yagba



By Stephen Adeleye

Leaders of thought under the auspices of Apapo Omo Yagba, on Thursday appealed to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi to consider siting the proposed Okun University in Yagba Federal Constituency.

In a letter addressed to the governor and made available to newsmen in Lokoja, the group said Yagba remained the only federal constituency in Okun land without any higher institution.

NAN reports that Bello approved the establishment of a university in the district in May, and inaugurated a 17-man committee on June 7, to decide on location and the nature of the university.

The committee is to submit the reports within six weeks of its inauguration.

The letter, signed by the group’s Coordinators, Amb. Sola Enikanolaiye, and Funmi Abiodun, assured that if Yagba was chosen as the host for the proposed university, the community would fully cooperate to ensure its seamless take-off.

“As a governor that believes in even distribution of developmental institutions and amenities, we, the entire people of Yagbaland, want to plead with you to consider the siting of this university on our land.

“As a federal constituency, Yagba is the only one in Okun land without any higher institution, either state or federal.

“Without prejudice to our brothers and sisters in Kabba Bunu/ljumu federal constituency, it is only fair and just to consider Yagba federal constituency for this new institution of higher learning, particularly taking into consideration the following pertinent observations and factors.

“The Kabba Bunu/ljumu federal constituency is already playing host to a College of Agriculture of ABU Zaria.

“Kogi State College of Education (Technical) is in Kabba Bunu/ljumu federal constituency.

“The Nigerian Law School campus, as proposed by the Senate, is to be sited in Kabba- Bunu/ljumu federal constituency.

“Kabba Bunu/ljumu federal constituency shares very close proximity to the Federal University in Lokoja, the state-owned Confluence University of Technology (CUSTECH), Osara and the Federal College of Education Okene.

“All of these institutions are relatively far from Yagbaland, which makes it imperative that the proposed university be sited on our soil as this will bring development closer to our people at the grassroots,” the group said.

The group stressed that Yagba had the land, the take-off structure, and the enabling environment, both natural, human and security, to host the university. (NAN)