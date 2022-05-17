Group appeals to FG, ASUU to end ongoing strike 

The Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria, has called on the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to end the ongoing strike in Nigerian Universities.

The General Secretary of the group Rev. Moses Ebuga, made the appeal while speaking at the opening of the 101 General Church Council (GCC) of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) on Tuesday in Jos.

Ebuga said that the ongoing strike had devastating effects on the future of the nation’s educational system and that of the students.

He lamented that the lingering industrial action by the university teachers had led many youths into social vices due to idleness.

”May I use this medium as a parent too, to plead with the federal government and ASUU to come together and resolve the present crisis hitting hard on our children and the education sector at large.

”This unhealthy situation is not speaking well about the image of our country that is marred with all kind of vices.

”We call on all those that matter to please lend their voices to see to the end of this strike,”he said.

On his part, President of COCIN, Rev. Amos Mohzo, called on the federal goverment and the security agencies to intensify efforts toward addressing the spate of insecurity in all parts of the country.

”There are a lot of killings going on; killing has become a normal practice in our land.

”Kidnapping has become a lucrative business that it seems there is no an end to the menace,” he lamented.

The president also called on the Plateau Goverment to deliberate on implementing the anti-land grabbing law recently enacted in the state. (NAN)

