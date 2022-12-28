Group alleges illegal collection of PVCs in Katsina

By Abbas Bamalli

A Katsina-based group, Forum for the Advancement of Democracy and Good Governance, has expressed serious concern over alleged illegal collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in Katsina towns and villages.

The group expressed the concern in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Dr. Kabir Ahmed-Malams, and issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Katsina.

It alleged that the PVCs are being collected by agents of a political party in towns and villages in the state for cash.

“Our attention has been drawn to the fraudulent activities of a political party which sends its agents to towns and villages to collect PVCs in the name of giving them monetary assistance.

“These enemies of democracy end up destroying the PVCs by erasing the passport photographs and other key information on the cards, thereby rendering them useless as their owners will be unable to use them during elections.

“This dangerous trend which is widespread in the North-west zone, particularly Katsina State, is aimed at disenfranchising voters as part of a larger scheme to rig the elections.

“While we condemn in strong terms, the unhealthy practice, we urge the prospective voters to resist any attempt to collect their PVCs under whichever guise,” the group alleged.

It further pointed out that PVCs are meant for use during elections and therefore must not be used as a requirement for giving assistance to less-privileged persons.

The group also described the act of collecting the PVCs as a serious offence according to the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, as Amended. (NAN)