Group advocates regular engagement of youths against drug abuse, alcohol

May 11, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) has advocated regular engagement and sensitisation of youths to the dangers of drug abuse and alcoholism leading to cultism, vices and criminality.

The National Coordinator of POCACOV, CSP Ebere Amaraizu, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday.

Amaraizu spoke on the sidelines of youths being recruited by misfits and anti-patriotic groups/organisations solely for negative and anti- acts.

said that youths needed strict guidance to save them from misfits and unpatriotic organisations that introduce them into drug abuse and alcoholism.

“It is now the of all to ensure that youths are fully engaged and purposeful lives.

“Everyone, especially, community leaders should close ranks and ensure that youths are not hijacked by forces of evil and misfits to continue to cause mayhem and terror in the society.

“Young minds should embracing coping skills rather than indulge in negative coping skills of the use of hard drugs and alcohol to wade-off stress and at times societal pressure on them.

“It is now a collective duty for these young minds to be properly mentored and guided against unpatriotic elements that them into unprovoked aggressive behaviours by luring them into hard drugs and alcoholism,’’ said.

Amaraizu urged and community leaders to expose young people to examples and “people who are progressing in the right path of life’’.

NAN reports that POCACOV is a community driven of the Nigeria Police Force working with different stakeholders to enhance community peace, safety and security.

The is aimed at saving children and youths from the claws of cultism, violence and other vices through advocacy, awareness creation and sensitisation, mentoring and reorientation.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,