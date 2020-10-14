Group advocates reform of Police, handsome remuneration for security agencies

An NGO, the Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC), has advocated for the immediate reform of Nigerian Police Force as well as provision of handsome remuneration for all security agencies. The group’s President, Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja. Nnam, who said that security of lives and property was paramount in any part of the world, blamed the alleged misconduct of some security officers, especially the police on poor remuneration. “We should begin to pay better remuneration to our security agencies just as other climes like South Africa and the U.S.

“The irony of it all is that the same policeman or security officer that is underpaid is also protecting the highly placed and the lowly placed in the society “Paying them well will go a long way in mitigating corruption which we know is one of the major cardinals of the President Muhammadu Buhari, ” Nnam said. The ILDC president commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his responsiveness to the yearning of the people, but advised him to drive a reform of the Nigerian Police. According to him, the police have no reason to be corrupt because it is the only security agency very close to the people. Nnam reiterated the calls for a total overhaul and prosecution of delinquent officers in the force to restore the lost confidence of the people.

“Fish out the bad eggs in the security agencies who bring bad image to this government and Nigeria at large, prosecute them and penalise them accordingly to deter others. “Whether the Special Weapons Tactics (SWAT) Team or the defunct SARS, they need reorientation and change of mentality and attitude to be appealing to the people,” he said. He noted that the war against corruption could not be completely realised with corrupt practices in the police or any other sister security agency. NAN reports that the Inspector-General of Police on Tuesday announced a new unit named Special Weapons Tactics Team as replacement for disbanded SARS. (NAN)