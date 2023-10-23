Group advocates multi-stakeholders approach towards implementation of  Abia disability law

By Angela Atabo

Advocacy for Disability Act (ADAC) Cluster has called for a multi-stakeholders approach to implementing the Abia Disability Law, to promote the inclusion of Persons With Disabilities in the state.

ADAC Cluster Anchor, Grace Jerry, made the call in a statement after the Abia Disability Rally aimed at creating awareness and sensitisation about the state’s Disability Commission.

Jerry, who is also the Executive Director of Inclusive Friends (IFA), said the rally was a way of closing the knowledge deficit existing between the citizenry and the government institution, to drive the sustainability of the commission.

“The implementation of the Abia State Disability law requires a multi stakeholders’ approach and not a responsibility of the government alone.

“The private sector, traditional institutions, religious institutions and families of PWDs must all come together to implement the provisions of the Disability Law which drives the sustainability of same.

“Adhering to the provisions of the Abia State Disability law in line with the inclusive agenda of the government will no doubt improve the lots of PWDs in Abia .

“ ADAC considers the importance of information strategy towards ensuring sustainability of the Disability Commission in Abia, hence the essence of the rally.’’

Jerry said that ADAC, therefore, called on government agencies in Abia to ensure that the health, education, transportation, and other institutions of government are inclusive and accessible for clusters of disabilities.

ADAC also called for adequate budget allocation and disbursement to the commission to enable it to discharge its constitutional responsibilities to the community of PWDs and humanity at large.

She added that the private sector should be inclusive, provide employment for PWDs and ensure provision of reasonable accommodation, to enable them to work efficiently and seamlessly.

Jerry called on the private sector to provide PWDs oriented programming through the use of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The group called on the citizenry to increase their support to the sustainability of the Abia State Disability Commission.

She said that the religious and traditional institutions should support PWDs through increase sensitisation using their structured platforms for behavioral change so as to eradicate Discrimination against PWDs.

“We congratulate the Governor of Abia ,Dr Alex Chioma Otti for his victory recently affirmed by the tribunal.

“ADAC applauds the effort of the Governor in creating office of Special Assistant on Vulnerability and PWDs especially the appointment of PWDs into his cabinet.

“These are good step in the right direction, evidence of inclusive governance as we remain hopeful for full implementation of the provisions of the Abia State Disability Law in this inclusive government,’she said

ADAC also called for adequate budget allocation and disbursement to the commission, to enable it to discharge its constitutional responsibilities to the community of PWDs and humanity at large.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

