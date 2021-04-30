The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has advocated improved welfare of judicial and security personnel to curb high level of criminal activities in the country.

The Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Rafsanjani made the call at a news conference in Kaduna on Friday.

Rafsanjani said that no society could function effectively without proper functioning of the security sector and the administrative justice system.

According to him, any neglect of the two important sectors would bring challenges in terms of access to justice and security of lives and property.

He said that the recent security challenge in the country had clearly justified the need for government to address the issue of administrative justice system in the country.

“So we find it very critical to advocate on the need to ensure that there is an improvement in the welfare of the criminal justice system as well as the security agencies,” he said.

According to him, if the two systems are not able to have all the necessary facilities and remunerations, it will be difficult for them to put in their best.

Rafsanjani said improvement in the welfare condition of the Police would ensure effective performance with regards to crime prevention, detection, and control and law enforcement.

“A security system fueled by corruption and lack of adequate allocation is incapable of effectively policing a country as big and populous as Nigeria.

“The situation calls to question the effectiveness of the institutions, agencies and their leadership charged with the duty of fighting crime.

“Why have criminal justice officials been largely unable to tackle the issue of high crime rates in the country?” he asked.

Rafsanjani said for the system to improve, the government should review the remuneration of security personnel and provide them health and life insurance cover. (NAN)

