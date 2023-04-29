Group advocates competence, experience in NASS leadership

By Femi Ogunshola

A Group, Bura Concerned Citizens Initiative (BCCI) from Borno, has advocated competence and experience in considering the choice of leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

Mr Useni Marama, the Chairman of the group, said this in Abuja on Saturday while endorsing Rep. Aliyu Betara (APC-Borno) for the speakership of the 10th National Assembly.

“We want the best hand to drive the developmental agenda of the President-elect and this is what Betara represents.”

He said zoning should not be an important thing at the moment, adding that what the country needed was development.

According to him, we want the lives of Nigerians to be touched positively, we should know that we are Nigerians, what matters in governance is competence not where you come from.

He described Betara as someone with a mindset of development, adding that “we need someone who will save Nigerians and passed the best bills.

Speaking on party zoning arrangement, he described it as a gentleman agreement, which he said was never a constitutional matter.

He urged the lawmakers, both new and old members-elect, to do away with zoning and other religious sentiments that could throw up incompetent leaders.

He said Betara remained an experienced lawmaker who had been in the National Assembly and particularly the House of Representatives for the 5th time.

Marama added that such an experienced lawmaker should be considered for the top job of the House of Representatives.

“Let’s look for the best for Nigeria, he has done it in education, road, human development, health among others in his constituency. So, he is the best man for the job.”(NAN)