Group advocates community-based initiative to promote peace

The Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development (an NGO), has advocated the need for a community-based initiative to promote peacebuilding and sustainable development in Nigeria. The Executive Director of the group, Amb. Sani Bala gave the advice at the organisation’s national quarterly policy review meeting in Abuja.

Bala urged stakeholders to make a concerted effort towards fostering peace and harmonious coexistence among the diverse ethnic groups in the country. “Peace is essential to national unity and development and the foundation to everything in human endeavour is peace,” he said. In his goodwill message, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs, Mr Ajuri Ngelale, commended the exertion of the group for completing government’s efforts to ensure the promotion of peace in the country. Ngelale urged the group to do more in creating awareness on the need to ensure peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

He tasked the group on the need to collaborate with relevant stakeholders so as to achieve the desired outcome. “I believe we have the opportunity create a peaceful environment, I also believe we have the opportunity to build peace and maintain it,” he said. On his part, the Deputy Chief of Party, Mercy Corps Nigeria, Mr Sani Suleiman, said, his organisation was working with the Savannah Centre to check violent extremism among youths.

Suleiman emphasized the need to involve women in conflict resolution and peacebuilding. He however said, peacebuilding efforts cannot be achieved without the involvement of government at all levels.

According to him, NGO’s had limitations and government policies has a way of affecting the work of civil society organisations, hence the need for collaboration. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the centre was founded in 1993 to promote peace across Nigeria and West Africa.

NAN also reports that the centre is leading a strategic discussion on inclusive governance for sustainable development to guarantee human security, sustainable peace, rule of law and human rights in Nigeria and West Africa (NAN).