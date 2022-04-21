Group advocates active youth participation in 2023 elections

A political support group, the Peoples Democratic Party New Generation, has advised the youth to be actively involved in the political process leading to 2023 general elections.

Its Director-General, Mr Audu Mahmood, while addressing news conference on Wednesday in Abuja, advised youth not to sit on the fence, merely agitating and allowed older generation take all the slots, but to take their rightful place in deciding the future of the country.

“We are calling the young people (men and women of energy) of our great party and by extension Nigerians, to join the political process and let’s occupy our political parties to deliver the change we seek.

“We can no longer sit on the fence by merely agitating on the social media, while we allow the older generation take all slots.

“We need to take our rightful seat at the table where the issues of our future is being discussed and negotiated. It is not enough to rant, get involved in the process!” Mahmood said.

He said that the group decided to hold the press conference having reviewed the level of insecurity, unemployment, dwindling economic activities, injustice and other challenges in the country.

Mahmood said that the ugly situation Nigeria found itself could have been averted if the leaders managed the situation well.

He said that Nigeria, which is the Africa’s most populous nation and one said to have the largest economy on the continent was now struggling to survive.

He decried that the insecurity challenge had not only affected the citizens, also the economic and social activities in almost all sections of the country had also been affected.

“Few weeks ago, we reached the crescendo of it all – when bandits attacked and bombed an Abuja-Kaduna train; just a few days after Kaduna Airport was attacked by bandits.

“As I speak, there are scores, kidnapped and still missing. We sympathize with families who lost their loved ones while we pray for the departed to rest peacefully with their creator.”

Mahmood who said that the group sought to protect the nation and her children, said that if the youth did not act decisively, the demands of the moment would find them wanting and history would issue a terrible verdict against them.

“We need to recreate hope, we need to make Nigeria safe and united – these are the burdens on the next government to be formed by the PDP.

“As a youth group of the Peoples Democratic Party – PDP New Generation; we appreciate the NWC led by Sen. Iyorchia Ayu for his efforts in fostering unity amongst party members which will ultimately put the party back to its winning ways.”

He asked all political appointees or elected officials, from National Executive Committee members down to the Governors, who has contributed to the problems of the country not to seek re-election.

“We seek to make Nigeria a land where no one will ever have fears in traveling by Road, Rail and Air – all at once because there is no government in place and terrorists are in charge.”(NAN)

