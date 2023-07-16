Group advises FG on Plateau’s security outfit

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of

Nigeria (MACBAN), has called on the Federal Government to look into the activities of the “Operation Rainbow” a security outfit owned by the Plateau government.

Its National President, Alhaji Baba Othman-Ngelzarma, made the call in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He alleged that the outfit had attacked some pastoralists in the state.

According to him, a recent report by the military on the killing of some members of the police constabulary and the capture of weapons justifies why the outfit’s activities should be checked.

The association claimed that there had been an upsurge of violence since the 2023 elections were conducted.

It further claimed that communities in Mangu, Barkin Ladi and Riyom Local Governments had come under attacks “partly as a result of political differences”.

It said that many pastoralists had been displaced and left to fend for themselves

with colossal damage to their economic activities and means of livelihood.

The statement noted that the pastoralists were Nigerians and indigenes of

Plateau and deserved to be protected as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. (NAN)

