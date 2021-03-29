Interweave Solutions International, a U.S. based business organisation has called on civil servants to get business education before retirement to enable them assist become self-reliance after retiring

An Ambassador of the organisation, Mr Kayode Davies made the called on Monday in Abuja at an investiture ceremony of the new ambassadors of the organisation, with his arm in Nigeria.

Davies, who is also one of the organisation’s new ambassadors, said that 90 per cent of civil servants in Nigeria got old within three years of their retirement because they lacked business idea.

He, therefore, called on them to go for business education to be able to get all the information on doing business to assist them after retirement.

“It is the lack of business management that is responsible for the lost most retirees witness within few months after collecting their gratuities, the money is finished without concrete accomplishment.

“Such situation easily results to different kinds of illnesses such as stroke, hypertension and at the end death,” he said.

He said that in view of the above fact, he would use the knowledge got from the organisation to educate his fellow retired civil servants.

He explained that no civil servant would make headway in business without adequate knowledge in such a business.

Earlier, retired Gen. Paul Boroh, a member of the board of trustees of the organisation, pledged his readiness to engage the country’s youth in business idea.

Boroh, a former coordinator and Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on amnesty programme, said the organisation would work towards using business idea to end insecurity in the country.

He said that part of the focus of the organisation in Nigeria was to empower the youth to be self-reliance through business.

According to him, to eliminate insecurity from the country, the youth must be engaged in doing something tangible that must be created through their God’s given talents.

He said that insecurity in the country was happening as a result of the idleness of the youth and called on them to come and register with the organisation to learn business ideas.

Boroh also called for establishment of mechanised farming in every local government in Nigeria to engage the youth adequately.

He also called for sincerity of purpose on the part of the country leaders, noting that, this would go a long way to end insecurity.

Earlier, the Country Director of Interweave Solutions, Amb Exodus-Esuku Ibor, said the organisation was in the country to teach people how to start business and become self-reliance.

He called on youth to come and register with the organisation to learn new ways of using ones given talents for profiting. (NAN)

