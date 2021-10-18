Group accuses Wall Street Journal of plot to fuel insecurity in Nigeria

October 18, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Youth Federation on Monday described as spurious, a publication by Wall Street Journal that the  Nigeria Air Force (NAF) paid 20 million naira to bandits.

The U.S-based journal stated in its publication that NAF paid the money in exchange for its anti-aircraft gun allegedly seized by bandits.

The group’s President, Mr Muhammad Matazu, said in a statement that the publication was an attempt to blackmail Nigeria armed forces and fuel insecurity in the country.

Matazu decried the penchant of World Street Journal to continually publish falsehood against security agencies in Nigeria in the wake of insurgency and banditry.

He wondered the organisation was promoting activities of elements in Nigeria.

He stated that it was regrettable that the same media outfit published a false claim in 2019 that the Nigeria Army buried more than 1,000 officers killed by Boko Haram in secrete graves in Borno.

“Our attention been drawn to the credited to World Street Journal. Ordinarily, we would not have bothered, especially as NAF since debunked the story as fake but for the purpose of patriotism we wish to add our voice.

“That the media organisation finds it expedient to spill such at a time the NAF bombarded the and decimated them remains curious.

“Clearly, this shows that the was designed to embarrass NAF that been doing so well to the admiration of Nigerians and all those desire that the sanctity of the country is retained.

“For the purpose of insights, let it be known that the NAF continued to attack and decimate in Katsina State, in other parts of the Northwest as well as in other theatres of operation.

“Only recently, NAF recorded successes at Fakai Dutsin Anfare, an area in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State known for its high bandits’ activities.

“Curiously, these escaped the lenses of Wall Street Journal,’’ he stated.

Matazu called on journalists, both local and foreign, to always verify their stories before publishing considering the damage false information could cause to the society.

“We also call on citizens to continue to cooperate with security agencies as are on-going to rid the entire nation of criminals and their activities as everyone a role to play in guaranteeing a safe country,’’ he added. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,