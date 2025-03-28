Groundbreaking: NSCDC gets permanent site in Kaduna 

In a significant milestone, the Kaduna State Government has conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for the new headquarters of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps

By Mohammed Tijjani

In a significant milestone, the Kaduna State Government has conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for the new headquarters of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ground breaking ceremony was conducted by Gov. Uba Sani in Karji area along Yakowa Road on Thursday in Kaduna.

Sani was represented by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr James Kanyip.

The Governor said, “This momentous occasion marks a major step forward in enhancing the security and safety of Kaduna State and its citizens.”

He said his administration had demonstrated a strong commitment to security and development in the state.

Sani added that the donation of land for the new headquarters was a testament to this commitment, recognising the vital role security agencies play in maintaining peace, stability, and progress.

Sani said the construction of the new headquarters was aimed at providing the dedicated men and women of the NSCDC with a facility that reflects the importance of their mission to protect critical national assets and maintain public safety.”

“This gesture is a strategic investment in the safety and security of Kaduna State citizens, demonstrating a holistic approach to state development that prioritizes security.

“The NSCDC has been instrumental in safeguarding Kaduna State and national infrastructure, preventing potential threats, and maintaining public order.

” Their tireless efforts have not gone unnoticed, and the Kaduna State Government remains committed to supporting the NSCDC and other security agencies, “he said.

The governor said the new headquarters wouod serve as a symbol of collective resolve to provide security personnel with the best possible working environment.

Sani said, “A conducive workspace will translate into enhanced operational efficiency, improved morale, and better service delivery to the people of Kaduna State and Nigeria.

“The Kaduna State Government extends its gratitude to the Federal Government for the budgetary provisions that made this project possible.

“This collaboration between state and federal authorities exemplifies the synergy needed to effectively address security challenges.”

Earlier the Commandant General(CG), NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Audi, appreciated Kaduna State Government for the kind gesture.

Audi said the allocation of land by Sani for security purposes demonstrated his commitment to supporting the security network in the state.

The NSCDC boss, who was represented by the Zonal Commander, NSCDC, Zone B, ACG Haruna Zurmi , said, “We are committed to safeguarding lives, property and critical national assets.”

Mr Muhammad Dansadau, the Kaduna State Commandant , appreciated Sani for the speedy provision of the land as a permanent site for the command.

Dansadau said the event marked the beginning of an important project aimed at enhancing their operational capacity in the state.

“As an agency committed to the security and well-being of individual within Kaduna State, we assure you of our continued support and collaboration in achieving a secure and a prosperous state,” Dansadau said.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)