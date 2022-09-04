Ground troops, NAF jets massacre top ISWAP Commanders, over 100 terrorists in Lake Chad

Military Troops

Top commanders of the ISWAP terrorists and their fighters have been eliminated in a major well-coordinated operation launched by ground troops of the Nigerian Army, supported by fighter jets of the Nigerian Air Force, NAF.

A defence intelligence source told PRNigeria that troops, under Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) launched surprise attacks from different fronts on the fringes of Sambisa Forest, in Bama axis.

“The operation was initiated by the Nigerian Army after actionable intelligence provided precise locations of the terrorist Commanders and their foot soldiers.

“Before the commencement of the operation, the Air Task Force deployed an alpha jet and Super Tucano to provide close air cover.

“The ground troops succeeded in shelling rockets targeting several hideouts and enclaves of the commanders and their fighters.

“The NAF Super Tucano aircraft bombarded fleeing terrorists in boats, while several other fighters were drowned at a river in Gabchari

“By yesteraday morning (Saturday) at least we have counted over 100 dead bodies of the terrorists during the clearance and mopping-up operations,” he source said.

When contacted on Sunday, NAF spokesperson told PRNigeria that he was in a church service, but restated the military operation is ongoing.

“We have upscaled our joint military operations in that axis. I will get back after the church service, please,” he told our correspondent.

