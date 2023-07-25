Ground Troops Foil Terrorists’ Ambush, Eliminate 7 in Zamfara Village

Nigerian Troops on Monday eliminated seven terrorists in Zamfara State, PRNigeria reports. It was gathered that the terrorists met their gruesome end after their ambush on troops was repelled.

According to a military intelligence commander in the North West, their army of soldiers who neutralized the terrorists, said to be armed bandits, also recovered weapons and other logistic items at Kango Sabuwal village in Gusau local government area of the State.

The commander told PRNigeria that their troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have, in recent months, intensified onslaughts against terrorists in various parts of Zamfara.

“We have been defeating them. In fact, we just neutralized seven of them, who attempted to attack our troops in the bush”.

According to him, the bandits, in their large number, attempted to infiltrate and attack troops at Kango Sabuwal village, but their ‘gallant’ soldiers deployed at Forward Operating Base Wanke organized an ambush operation, and neutralized seven of the criminals, in the late evening of yesterday.

“Shortly after the encounter, the troops proceeded in pursuit of other fleeing bandits. And in the process, they recovered one machine gun, some ammunition and six motorcycles from the bandits,” said the military intelligence commander.

By PRNigeria

