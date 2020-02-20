Gridlock: FCT warns security agencies against violating traffic rules

The Federal Capital Territory Special Ministerial Task Team on Traffic Control has warned security agencies against violating traffic rules on the ever busy AYA-Nyanya Keffi route.

Chairman of the team, Mr Ikharo Attah, gave the warning while addressing newsmen during a meeting of the task team on Wednesday, at the FCT Minister’s conference room in Abuja,

Attah assured commuters plying the Nyanya/Keffi road that normalcy had returned after the accident that occurred and resulted to the loss of two lives and a severe gridlock.

Attah said that the objective of the meeting was to brainstorm on how best to handle the incessant stretch of holdups on the Nyanya/Keffi route over the last few days.

He also said that the meeting was to ensure the safety of motorists and improve the speed of traffic flow along the route.

“Going by what happened few days ago where a trailer ran into other cars, killing two people and chopping the legs of many trapped inside some cars, we need to give hope to motorists plying the road. We want to tell them that normalcy has returned.”

The chairman cautioned drivers of trailer and other heavy trucks against plying the Nyanya-Kefi road at peak traffic hours to minimise road mishaps.

He also warned roadside traders against the illegal activity in view of its effect on free flow of vehicles. (NAN)