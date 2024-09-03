Grey List: NFIU CEO Leads Nigerian Delegation to Meeting of FATF-ICRG

As part of Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to complete the Action Plan to exit from the grey-list of the Financial Action Task Force, (FATF), an inter-agency team led by the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, Hafsat Abubakar Bakari, met with the Task Force’s International Cooperation Review Group in Brussels, Belgium on the 3rd of September 2024.

The team which included representatives from the Central Bank of Nigeria, Department of State Services, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Federal Ministry of Justice, Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, National Insurance Commission, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering, and Securities and Exchange Commission presented Nigeria’s fourth triannual progress report since the country’s inclusion on the grey-list in February 2023.

Nigeria has continued to make progress on the implementation of the Action Plan and with around 30% of the items concluded, the country remains on track to meet the final deadline of May 2025.

The Presidency has recently issued a public statement reiterating the commitment of the administration at the highest level to ensuring that all necessary measures are put in place to ensure the completion of the Action Plan