Greenwood strikes again to salvage home draw for Manchester United

Youngster Mason Greenwood continued his good run of form as he struck a late equaliser for Manchester United in their 1-1 English Premier League (EPL) home draw with Everton on Sunday.

This was after a Victor Lindelof own goal had put the visitors ahead.

The result left Manchester United sixth in the standings on 25 points from 17 games while Everton dropped to 16th on 18 points.

But it also meant their interim manager Duncan Ferguson stayed unbeaten after his second game in charge.

Former Everton striker Ferguson, who enjoyed a dream debut in last weekend’s 3-1 home win over Chelsea, was pleased with the outcome and his team’s effort.

“I am delighted at the moment. Of course we were winning, but I cannot complain. They came on strong in the second half.

“But I thought we looked good on the counter-attack. The boys were absolutely amazing.

“We beat a top team in Chelsea and now we’ve come to Old Trafford and got a draw,” the Scot said.

The home side dominated but fell behind and missed a string of chances before 18-year-old Greenwood scored.

He had netted a brace in Manchester United’s 4-0 Europa League win over Dutch side AZ Alkmaar on Thursday, and he levelled with a crisp shot in the 77th minute.

Everton were on the back foot and had goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to thank for keeping Manchester United at bay before they took a 36th minute lead from out of the blue.

Leighton Baines whipped in a teasing corner-kick and the ball cannoned in off the stranded Lindelof.

He was unable to get out of the way after home goalkeeper David De Gea misjudged the set-piece.

The goal was awarded after a quick Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check as Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin had made contact with De Gea in the six-yard box.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not happy with the performance of his team, although he praised academy product Greenwood.

“We’re disappointed we didn’t get three points and we didn’t have the ideas to win it towards the end.

“You shouldn’t concede goals like this at set-plays. But it’s a foul.

“Mason Greenwood is different class in and around the box. You’re not surprised when he scores goals.

“We’ve always had the DNA, with added players from other top clubs, and that will always be the philosophy here,” he said.

Manchester United had come out with all guns blazing as Lingard dragged his shot wide from close range 15 seconds into the game.

Pickford parried a swivelling Rashford free kick and then a stinging low drive from Luke Shaw.

With Rashford and Daniel James misfiring, Manchester United appeared to be running out of steam before Greenwood scored.

After he came on for Lingard in the 65th minute, he teed himself up to beat Pickford with a low shot from inside the penalty area.

Both sides could have grabbed a winner in the closing stages as Pickford kept out another vicious Rashford free-kick before Alex Iwobi had Dea Gea at full stretch at the other end.(Reuters/NAN)