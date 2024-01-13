Greenwille LNG hires Moses Duku as Head Communications, PR, Strategic Liaison

Nigeria’s foremost private sector domestic Liquified Natural Gas company, Greenville LNG Limited, has hired veteran corporate communications and media relations expert, Prince Moses G. Duku as the new Head of the company’s Communications, PR and Strategic Liaison Department.

Prince Moses G. Duku is a Certified Fellow of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), which statutorily regulates the practice of Public Relations in Nigeria. He also holds the Fellowship of the Institute of Management Consultants (FIMC) as well as the Fellowship of Management Specialists (UK). An intentionally educated and consummate professional with quality local and international exposure, Prince Duku holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political science from Nigeria’s premier university, the University of Ibadan, an LLB honours degree in Law from the University of Bradford, England United Kingdom, a BL from the Nigerian Law School, and a Masters in Law (LLM) degree from Baze University, Abuja Nigeria.

Besides the many mandatory professional development courses and conferences he has attended, Prince Moses has also taken other high utility and certified training in Developing World Class Businesses and Project Management and Financing in the Oil and Gas sector at the Lagos Business School of the Pan Atlantic University Lagos. He is also a 3-stage certified and inducted Dispute Resolution Specialist (DRS) of the Settlement Houe Abuja, Nigeria.

Prince Moses Duku has about three decades of high-value experience and solution-oriented Public Relations practice. Amongst many merit awards for successful and ethically sound practice of Public Relations, he was notably, worthily awarded the NIPR’s President’s Star Award Certificate on the merit at the Institute’s Presidential Award for the Stars in 2016.

Until his current appointment by Greenville LNG in January 2024, Prince Moses G. Duku was the Group Head of the Media Relations Office of Nigeria’s leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc till December 2023.

Greenville LNG is Nigeria’s pioneer and leading Liquified and Compressed Natural Gas production and distribution company committed and dedicated to the actualisation of the ingenious and laudable President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ‘Decade of Gas’ development and utilisation Agenda targeted towards a future of clean, affordable and reliable energy for Nigerian homes and to sustainably power the country’s renascent industrial development.

Greenville Gas Liquefaction Plant set up with a 100% Foreign Direct Investment of more than half a billion US Dollars is located in Rumuji, Rivers State. The company’s Gas Liquefaction Plant, the first of its kind in West Africa, is currently equipped with three liquefaction trains with a combined production capacity of 2,250 metric tonnes of LNG per day. Two additional trains have been ordered and upon installation, will increase total production capacity of the Liquefaction Plant to 5,250 metric tonnes of LNG per day.

The company has developed Nigeria’s pioneer virtual pipeline system for supply of gas across Nigeria. To that effect, Greenville LNG has introduced into Nigeria the first LNG-fuelled trucks to distribute gas all across the country even as it has embarked on the construction of gas refuelling and LCNG facilities across the country for easy access to affordable fuel for power, as well as for industrial and automotive uses across the country. With a proactive gas hubs expansion plan ongoing, Greenville LNG Gas Hubs are already operative in Kaduna, Koto-Karfe in Kogi State, Shagamu in Ogun State, Benin In Edo, and Rumuji in Rivers State. Greenville is a proudly one-stop solution for gas power anywhere in Nigeria with a capacity to sustainably supply LNG for industries with requirements of between 1MW to 250 MW.

With Greenville LNG, customers are assured premium product quality and reliable gas supply to meet fuel needs all year round.

The benefits of Greenville LNG to customers include the following:

i. Reduction in the cost of transportation, industrial production and of commodities; ii. Fuel and energy security through the utilisation of more affordable domestic gas; iii. Increase in power generation by the supply of LNG fuel to self-generating factories and industries to replace the use of more expensive and nonenvironmentally friendly fuel options; iv. Reduction in hazardous greenhouse emissions and the negative consequences on the environment and its living species; and

v. Creation of a balance on energy price and availability between the Pipelineconnected areas and the unconnected parts of the country through the effectual use of Greenville LNG’s virtual pipeline system.

Greenville LNG operates a socially responsible and soundly ethical business process and proudly pays responsible attention to the health, safety and environment of its employees, contractors, stakeholders and the public.

Media practitioners across the spectrum in Nigeria widely acknowledge on the merit that, Prince Moses Duku goes to Greenville LNG Limited with a tremendously robust, well-earned and respectable goodwill with the Press across Nigeria, especially with his highly functional and developed annual media parley events in Lagos and Abuja over the years.

The Secretary of the Chapel of Correspondents, Abuja Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr. Olajide affirms that the Press wishes Prince Moses a successful stint in his new assignment at Greenville LNG.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

