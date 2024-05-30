Greenville LNG Wins Nigeria Domestic Gas Distributing Company Award

Nigeria’s pioneer and leading organised private sector Gas Infrastructure development, production and distribution company, Greenville LNG has been announced the winner of Nigeria’s “Most Reliable Domestic Gas Distributing Company of the Year” Award. Greenville LNG won the highly coveted award at the keenly vetted, robustly competitive and worthily anticipated annual transportation awards ceremony of the country’s media flagship of the Transportation sector, the TransportDay Media organisation.

The Ceremony which has become an annual landmark event that defines best transportation and safety standards and practices in Nigeria, was attended by the who is who in the regulatory and transportation industry as well as executives from other industrial corporations with huge logistical operations across the country. The exciting ceremony held last Thursday at the iconic Radisson Blu Hotel in Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria.

The publisher and editor-in-chief of the TransportDay Media Organisation, Frank Kintum kickstarted proceedings at this year’s ceremony which marked the tenth anniversary of the TransportDay Lecture and Awards with a welcome address which celebrated the resilience, progressive improvements and achievements recorded year-on-year in a proactive, determined and patriotic pushback against otherwise manifest operational challenges in the transportation sector, particularly in terms of infrastructure, regulation and funding.

Participants at the event included the Corp Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), The Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), and the Honourable Commissioner of Transportation in Lagos State; all of whom presented papers at the Lecture session of the event.

Others who attended and also received different categories of awards at the ceremony included Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Toyota, Nigeria Railway Corporation, Infinity Tyres, Kaduna Dry Port, etc.

This year’s TranportDay Media Lecture and awards ceremony was themed ‘Transportation Safety in Nigeria – The Way Forward’.

Greenville LNG is Nigeria’s private sector’s pioneer and flagship producer and distributor of LNG and CNG for the domestic market. With the company’s efficient virtual pipeline system consisting of about 600 specialized LNG-powered gas delivery trucks capable of driving about 1,200 kilometres to 1,800 kilometres without the need to refuel, Grenville from its Rumuji Gas Plant and its Gas hubs, delivers sustainable and reliable LNG and CNG energy supplies to every part of Nigeria. With Gas Stations in Rumuji, Benin, Shagamu, Koton-Karfe and Kaduna, and with Lafia station about to be commissioned into service and Enugu station being progressively developed, Greenville LNG is working actively to open 25 Hubs to enable the delivery of cost-cutting and more affordable, cleaner, and more dependable LNG and CNG fuels for homes, industry, and uninterrupted power plants across the country.