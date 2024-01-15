Greed, Ethics, and Public Service in Nigeria By Dakuku Peterside

….Greed, Ethics, and Public Service in Nigeria

Nigeria, a country with a rich cultural heritage and abundant natural resources,

has grappled with the complex interplay of greed, ethics, and public service

throughout its history.

The nexus between these elements has had profound

implications for the nation’s development, governance, and the well-being of

its citizens. The interplay of greed, ethics, and public service in Nigeria is a

complex and ongoing challenge that requires sustained efforts from the

government and the citizens. Addressing these issues is essential for the

nation’s progress and fostering a society where public servants are dedicated

to serving the common good rather than their personal interests. Margaret

Smith opines, “Public service must be more than doing a job efficiently and

honestly. It must be a complete dedication to the people and to the nation.”





The greed of the political elite and civil servants has led to the deepening of

low ethical and moral values in government and society. The arithmetic sum of

this geometric rise of greed and the catastrophic decline of ethical values is an

epidemic of corruption. I will demonstrate how far we have gone on this

cancerous path and why the political leadership, bureaucracy and a docile

cum compliant civil society are all responsible.



Greed and excessive desire for wealth, power, or material possessions have

been pervasive in Nigerian society, not just in public service. This insatiable

appetite for personal gain has prominently manifested in public service

corruption. Fuelled by greed, corruption undermines the foundation of public

institutions, erodes public trust, and hinders socio-economic progress. The

multiple manifestations of greed and unethical conduct in Nigeria’s public

service are so common that they no longer make the news or attract public

opprobrium unless they are humongous in nature.



It is a cliché that a budding politician of average means will, in just a short time

in office, buy the latest car , ‘choice-houses’ at home and abroad and live a life

of luxury greater than his official emoluments can cover. This is so normalized

that people expect that of him, and if he fails to live up to this expectation, he

is told off by his peers and family members.



Civil servants are not exempted from this cankerworm that has destroyed the

fabric of our society. Political appointees rely on civil servants to guide and

advise them; however, evidence abounds that they are the first to compromise

and bend the rules for personal gain. Almost all spectacular public sector

scandals have the seal of civil servant’s compromise or are perpetuated by

one. The establishment of EFCC, ICPC and many rules and regulations has

yet to help matters. This unchecked greed by bureaucrats impedes

developmental initiatives and perpetuates inequality and poverty. Joe Biden

laments that “corruption is cancer: cancer that eats away at a citizen’s faith in

democracy diminishes the instinct for innovation and creativity; already-tight

national budgets, crowding out important national investments.”



A situation where a director in civil service or MDAs owns billions of Naira

worth of choice assets in major cities in Nigeria and abroad when his

earnings, both from the service, his businesses, if any, or inheritance cannot

cover the value of these assets demonstrates the malady of greed and

corruption. A cursory look within our major cities will show a panoply of these

circumstances, and most citizens know this. There is no accountability and no

consequences for perpetrating such crass greed and corruption against

Nigeria.



To demonstrate the extent of the rot within our system, I will compare two

examples of greed, corruption, and response to ethical issues in Nigeria and

Australia. A certain Barry O’Farrell was New South Wales Premier in Australia.

Under investigation, it was proven that he had received a gift of a bottle of

wine from a businessman, which he did not disclose. The ethical standard of

Australian society forced him to resign his exalted office. Compare this to

Abdulrasheed Maina, who, at the time, oversaw pension funds, among other

infractions, bought a property in Abuja and paid cash of $1.4m. Maina did not

resign. It took a tedious court process to convict him of obvious malfeasance

for which ethical standards should have made him take an honourable exit.



Without prejudice to the facts of the matter, in the past one or two weeks, we

have been inundated with unpalatable stories of public officials who have

completely jettisoned ethical and moral standards in public service. It is not

just about the law and public service rules but the standard of decency

acceptable in any sane society.



We have the infamous cases of the alleged $6 billion electricity contract fraud,

Minister Betta Edu, and the alleged diversion of funds into a private account,

and Hajia Halima Shehu and the alleged N37b fraud. These are not isolated

cases and represent the preponderance of allegations of fraud and misuse of

public funds by public servants. At the sub-national level, things seem worse

as the institutions and framework to check unethical behaviour and corruption

are weak and, in most cases, non-existent. Here, accountability and

transparency belong to the museum. This deserves serious focus.



On the other hand, ethics are the moral principles that govern individuals’

behaviour, emphasizing honesty, integrity, and accountability. In the context of

public service, ethical conduct is crucial for maintaining public trust and

ensuring that the interests of the citizens are prioritized over personal gains.

Unfortunately, ethical lapses have been a challenge in Nigerian public service,

contributing to a culture of corruption and maladministration. When driven by

ethical considerations, public servants are more likely to act in the public’s

best interest, but when ethics take a backseat to personal gain, the

consequences are felt across society.



The real issues are questions of integrity, ethical standards, and greed.

Overcoming the challenges of greed and a lack of ethics in Nigerian public

service requires a multi-faceted approach. Legislative reforms, institutional

strengthening, reorientation and a commitment to fostering a culture of

integrity are essential to this process. At the core of achieving this is proactive

leadership, demonstrating a political will to tackle corruption and enthrone an

ethical environment strengthened by enforcement of the rule of law, where all

forms of maleficence are condemned, and the guilty are held accountable .



Let us examine a few factors that are imperative to consider the issue of

greed, corruption, and ethics in public service in Nigeria. First, self-interest

among political appointees and politicians is more of a global convention.

Politicians access power, allocate patronage to themselves and often corner

the benefits in cash. Apportionment of pork is a feature of politics everywhere.

It may be cash, favours, influence, and project siting. However, politicians’

self-interest should be enlightened and not primitive, and money for politics

comes by following the bureaucratic due process of contract procedures and

procurement laws, and they must sensibly do this. But the self-interest of

these politicians feeds on the “compromise of the bureaucracy”. If politicians

and political appointees try to access resources while bypassing the

bureaucracy, it becomes corrupt because it violates due process and extant

rules.



Second, the processes of the bureaucracy on matters of resource

appropriation constitute the ethics of the public sector. The rules and

procedures exist to protect the state, the officials, and resources. If they are

violated, it becomes a free-for-all; people help themselves to whatever

resources they can lay their hands on. In Nigeria, there is first a collapse of

public service ethics and a lack of capacity to enforce the rules. There is also

the self-interest of politicians and political appointees in a manner that needs

to be more refined and enlightened. This is the foundation of greed, which

feeds corruption.



Third is the issue of consequence management, which must be taken

seriously. Where unethical behaviour has no consequences, it becomes an

incentive for others to follow suit. Charles Colton argues, “Corruption is like a

ball of snow; once it sets rolling, it must increase.” This is the weakest link in

our fight against corruption.



Thus far, we have explored the dynamics of greed, ethical considerations, and

their impact on public service in Nigeria. This government must fight greed

and corruption at all levels to achieve our shared aspirations of a developed

Nigeria, a true giant of Africa. As Alice M Rivlin propounds, “If citizens lose

faith in the integrity of public officials, democracy is at risk”.

