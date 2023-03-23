Gratitude: Enugu Governor-elect, Mbah, Deputy visit Gov. Ugwuanyi, supporters

By Alex Enebeli

Enugu State Governor-elect, Dr. Peter Mbah, and his Deputy, Mr Ifeanyi Ossai, Wednesday night paid homage to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, to express their profound gratitude to the governor.

With Gov. Ugwuanyi to receive the visitors, were the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi; the State Chairman of the PDP, Augustine Nnamani; Senator Gil Nnaji; the lawmakers representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo and Enugu North/South federal constituencies, Prince Cornelius Nnaji and Ofor Chukwuegbo respectively.

Others present were the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya; the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Enugu, Prof. Malachy Okwueze; Commissioner for Finance, Mrs. Adaonah Kene-Uyanwune; Special Advisers to the Governor on Special Duties and Information, Uwakwe Azikiwe, and Steve Oruruo, amongst others.

Earlier before proceeding to Government House, Mbah paid a Thank-you visit to Enugu indigenes and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who have been occupying INEC Headquarters, Enugu, since March 20, demanding the announcement of the March 18 governorship election results.

INEC last night announced Mbah of the PDP winner of the Enugu governorship election held on March 18, after polling 160,895 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chief Chijioke Edeoga of the Labour Party (LP), who polled 157,552 votes. (NAN)