Grassroots soccer: Kukushaw FC wins Bet9ja Elephant Cup

Kukushaw Football Club of Lagos State has won the 2023/24 Bet9ja Elephant Cup, a five-a-side grassroots soccer tournament .

The team defeated Omo Beta FC 4-0 in the final of the tournament ,held at the Ashade Ogba Palace Playing Ground, Agege community , on Friday .

Kukushaw FC was rewarded with a cash prize of N500,000 for winning the tourney while Omo Baba FC got N300,000 for coming second.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)reports that 12 teams participated in the grassroots soccer competition.

Speaking after the match , Mr Felix Ajanaku, the Chairman Bet9ja Elephant Football Committee, thanked God for the success of the league.

Ajanaku said that the competition had run for 26 years at the same venue, and had improved greatly since the first edition.

“I appreciate and thank all the teams that participated in the league from the beginning, for their sportsmanship and fair play attitude during the matches.

“The game went well and the players showed some level of maturity during the tournament.

“We also thank the supporters and the spectators for their peaceful conduct during and after the matches,” he said.

Mr Yinka Ogundimu, a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly , in his remarks,said that the tournament has impacted the youth and Agege community.

According to him, many talented players have been picked from the grassroots football competition to play in higher leagues and in national teams.

“Sylvester Igboun, a former International was once a grassroots player at this playing ground in Ashade Palace, Agege.

“We implore the youth to take advantage of this opportunity and focus on their God-given skills and talents for a better future.

Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett, a veteran actress, said that more youths would benefit from the yearly tournament if organisations and well- meaning individuals support the initiative.

Ajayi also urged the media to give more coverage to grassroots sporting activities in order to showcase and discover many hidden talents across different communities.

Speaking ,Oladele Alabi, who emerged Best Goal Keeper of the Tournament , thanked God for the success of his team, Kukushaw FC.

“Though it was not easy, God saw us through. We thank all our sponsors, supporters and organisers of the game for giving us the opportunity to showcase our talents,” Alabi said.(NAN)

By Kazeem Akande

