Grassroots Devt: Matawalle assents to LG Repeal/Re-enactment Law

July 17, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



Gov. Matawalle of Zamfara has assented to the for a law to repeal and re-enact the state local government laws and for other matters connected therewith 2021 to boost grassroots development.


This is contained a statement by Mr Yusuf Idris, the Director General, Media, Public and Communications to the governor on Saturdayin Gusau.


Matawalle, while giving  assent to the , said the repealed laws provide good atmosphere for the administration of local government councils the state.


According to the statement, the repealed laws are Local Government Law 2012 and Local Government (amendment law) 2015.


“Matawalle said local government administration plays very vital role bringing more development to the grassroots,” said the statement.


The News Agency of (NAN) recalls that the governor recently assented to the local government autonomy law.


While assenting to that law, Matawalle assured the people of the state of transparent and good management of local government resources, free from corrupt .


The statement said the local government law 2012 and local government (amendment law) 2015 were presented to the governor for assent by the of the State House of Assembly, Malam Nasiru Magarya, and the Clerk of the House, Mr Shehu Anka.


The event was attended by the House Leader and Chairman House Committee on Local Government, Malam Faruku Dosara; the Chief Whip, Malam Zaharadeen Sada, and Deputy Chief Whip, Alhaji Ibrahim Tela. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,