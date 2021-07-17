Grassroots Devt: Matawalle assents to LG Repeal/Re-enactment Law

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has assented to the Bill for a law to repeal and re-enact the state local government laws and for other matters connected therewith 2021 to boost grassroots development.



This is contained in a statement by Mr Yusuf Idris, the Director General, Media, Public Enlightenment and Communications to the governor on Saturdayin Gusau.



Matawalle, while giving his assent to the bill, said the repealed laws would provide good atmosphere for the administration of local government councils in the state.



According to the statement, the repealed laws are Local Government Law 2012 and Local Government (amendment law) 2015.



“Matawalle said local government administration plays very vital role in bringing more development to the grassroots,” said the statement.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the governor recently assented to the local government autonomy law.



While assenting to that law, Matawalle assured the people of the state of transparent and good management of local government resources, free from corrupt practices.



The statement said the local government law 2012 and local government (amendment law) 2015 were presented to the governor for assent by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Malam Nasiru Magarya, and the Clerk of the House, Mr Shehu Anka.



The event was attended by the House Leader and Chairman House Committee on Local Government, Malam Faruku Dosara; the Chief Whip, Malam Zaharadeen Sada, and Deputy Chief Whip, Alhaji Ibrahim Tela. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...