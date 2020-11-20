Grassroot Association appeals to lawmaker, as ICPC clears him of bribery

Mr. Johnson Oghuma, a member of the House of Representatives, has been advised by his kinsmen to focus on delivering the dividends of democracy to his Constituents rather than allow himself to be distracted by those they called ”political jobbers”.

The kinsmen made the appeal under the auspices of Etsako Frontiers in a statement by the National Coordinator, Alhaji Yusuf Abdullahi, and made available to newsmen in Benin on Friday.

Abdullahi said that they were opposed to the N1.6 million kickback the lawmaker allegedly received from a school project and were, therefore, not disturbed by the news that he was docked for the alleged kickback, because they knew it was fake news.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that on Nov. 19, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Offences Commission (ICPC) withdrew the bribery case against Oghuma, after Justice Mrs Adebukola Banjoko discharged and acquitted him of all charges.