Grants: Chamber tasks Edo women-owned businesses on BRAVE programme

July 15, 2021



The Benin Chamber of , Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BENCCIMA), has calling on women in Edo to key into the Business Resilience for Value-Adding Enterprises (BRAVE) women programme to get grants for their businesses.

Mrs Aina Omo-Ojeonu, President of BENCCIMA, made the call during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on .

Omo-Ojeonu said the BRAVE programme also provided capacity building for Women-Owned/Led Small and Medium Enterprises, Business Associations and Lead Firms.

She said the chamber is collaborating with the Bank of industry (BOI) to create more awareness about the programme across the 18 Local Councils of the state.

“We are telling people about the BRAVE programme; its application process and benefits for women-owned businesses.

“We are talking with women’s organisations and bodies in the state, including women who do not reside in the state have businesses in the state”.

NAN reports the BRAVE women programme recently launched in Edo BOI with a target to get about 600 women-owned businesses/led organisations to benefit from the programme.

The objectives of the programme include capacity building, matching grant support up to US$50,000, business advisory support and value chain linkage.

The programme also focuses on developing and increasing the economic opportunities for female entrepreneurs through skills aimed at business viability. (NAN)

