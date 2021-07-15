Grants: Chamber tasks Edo women-owned businesses on BRAVE programme

The Benin Chamber of Commence, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BENCCIMA), has calling on women in Edo to key into the Business Resilience Assistance for Value-Adding Enterprises (BRAVE) women programme to get grants for their businesses.

Mrs Aina Omo-Ojeonu, President of BENCCIMA, made the call during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Thursday.

Omo-Ojeonu said the BRAVE programme also provided capacity building for Women-Owned/Led Small and Medium Enterprises, Business Associations and Lead Firms.

She said the chamber is collaborating with the Bank of industry (BOI) to create more awareness about the programme across the 18 Local Government Councils of the state.

“We are telling people about the BRAVE programme; its application process and benefits for women-owned businesses.

“We are talking with women’s organisations and bodies in the state, including women who do not reside in the state but have businesses in the state”.

NAN reports that the BRAVE women programme was recently launched in Edo by BOI with a target to get about 600 women-owned businesses/led organisations to benefit from the programme.

The objectives of the programme include capacity building, matching grant support up to US$50,000, business advisory support and value chain linkage.

The programme also focuses on developing and increasing the economic opportunities for female entrepreneurs through skills training aimed at business viability. (NAN)

