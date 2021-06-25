Grand-father urges NSCDC to rehabilitate son against stealing

Alhaji Lukman AbdulMalik has dragged his grand-son, AbdulMalik Kehinde, to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara Command, to help him rehabilitate the child against stealing.

The grand-father also urged the corps to recover his stolen money from the child the suspect.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Ilorin on Friday by the spokesman of the command, Mr Babawale Afolabi.

Afolabi said that the embattled grand-father accused his son of serial theft.

He said that the complainant, who lives at Onijagbo’s compound, Ijagbo Kwara, insisted that he has done everything to no avail, in order to make his grandson desist from criminal act.

“The old man complained bitterly that the son has been stealing his money for some time now and all his efforts to reform him has proved abortive.

“The man accused Kehinde of stealing the sum of N44,000 from his cover,” Afolabi said.

The spokesman said that after thorough investigation, the boy admitted and confessed to have stolen his grandfather’s money.

He said that the sum of N33,000 was recovered from Kehinde, while he had spent the remaining balance.

Afolabi said that the boy had been taken to the Guidance and Rehablitation Unit of the command for redemption. (NAN)

