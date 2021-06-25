Grand-father urges NSCDC to rehabilitate son against stealing

June 25, 2021 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Project 0



 Alhaji Lukman AbdulMalik dragged his grand-son, AbdulMalik Kehinde, to the Nigeria Security and Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara Command, to help him rehabilitate the child against stealing.

The grand-father also urged the corps to recover his stolen money from the child the .

is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Ilorin Friday by the spokesman of the command, Mr Babawale Afolabi.

Afolabi said that the embattled grand-father accused his son of serial theft.

said that the complainant, who lives at Onijagbo’s compound, Ijagbo Kwara, insisted that done to no avail, in order to make his grandson desist from criminal act.

“The old man complained bitterly that the son been stealing his money for some time and all his efforts to reform him proved abortive.

“The man accused Kehinde of stealing the sum of N44,000 from his cover,” Afolabi said.

The spokesman said that after thorough investigation, the boy admitted and confessed to have stolen his grandfather’s money.

said that the sum of N33,000 was recovered from Kehinde, while had spent the remaining balance.

Afolabi said that the boy had been taken to the Guidance and Rehablitation Unit of the command for redemption. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,