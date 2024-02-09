Grammys 2024: Davido expresses gratitude to fans for support

Nigerian Afrobeat star, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, has expressed gratitude to his fans for their show of love and support at the 66th annual Grammy award in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Grammy-nominated singer, took to his Instagram page @davido to appreciate his fans, as well as the organisers of Grammys award @recordingacademy for their recognition.

The singer congratulated the winners of Grammys on their various categories that night, saying that ’Grammy week was a vibe’.

“Grammy week was a vibe! Thank you for all the love from my supporters and thank you to the @recordingacademy for recognising me.

Big congrats to the winners of the night,” he wrote.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 66th Annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, on Sunday, brought a great disappointment to fans, due to the loss of Nigerian music sensations like Davido and Burna Boy, who failed to win in their various nominated categories.

The other three Nigerian artistes nominated that also failed to make the list of winners were Ayra Starr, Olamide and Asake.

The music stars failure to win in their nominated categories sparked great disappointment and frustration among fans, lovers of music, as well as the Nigerian music communities.

NAN also reports that the South Africa singer Tyla emerged victorious with her song, “Water” on the Best African Music Performance category

Also, in the much-anticipated Best Global Music Album category, Davido and Burna Boy fell short, with Shakti’s “This Moment” clinching the coveted award.

The standard-bearer of Afrobeat, Davido, earlier celebrated three nominations at the 2024 Grammys; Best Global Music Performance, Best Global Music Album and Best African Music Performance.

Nigerian music star, Burna Boy received four nominations in 2024: Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Sittin’ on Top of the World” with 21 Savage).

Others are, Best Global Music Performance (Alone); Best African Music Performance (City Boys) and Best Global Music Album (I Told Them). (NAN)

By Priscilla Osaje