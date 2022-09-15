Graduate Attachment Programme: Taraba beneficiaries laud FG over scheme

A cross section of beneficiaries of the Federal government’s Graduate Attachment Programme (GAP) in Taraba have lauded the Federal government for the initiative.

The beneficiaries spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jalingo.According to them, the experience gathered during the programme so far is enough for them to be absorbed by those offices that mentored them.Mr Abdulwahab Yusuf, a graduate of Sociology from the Taraba State University (TSU) Jalingo, said that the programme had bequited to him basic operational skills in the public service.Yusuf, a physically challenged, who was posted to the Department of Rehabilitations in the state Ministry of Social Development, described the programme as interesting and fufiling.

He said the ministry had engaged him in counselling of physically challenged persons who hitherto lost hope.He also said that he had sensitised many of them to the dangers of street begging, and appealed to the Taraba Government to absorb them into the State Civil Service upon the completion of their mentorship.

Also, Mr Vanen Terna, another beneficiary attached to the Camp Lavet Hotels, said that the scheme had exposed him into both public relations and managerial skills.Vanen, a graduate of History Education from TSU, said that he was prepared to work with the hotel if he would be employed.He identified mobility as his major challenge in the course of the programme.

Similarly, Mr John Shaapera who was attached to the Camp Lavet Hotels, said the scheme had given him the skills to manage people and keep records.Shaapera, a graduate of Agric Extension in TSU, expressed the determination to continue with the company if the organisation decided to retain him after the excersice.Mr Bala Shaki, Director of Planning, Research and Statistics in the Ministry of Social Development, commended the Federal Government for the Programme.

Shaki said that the presence of the graduates in the ministry had added a lot of manpower strength to it.The Director, while eulogising the GAP participant in his office, however, said that the office on its part was not able to motivate its participants with financial incentives.He said the capacity of the participants would benefit any organisation they are given opportunity to serve.Earlier, Mallam Abubakar Fikpo, Director General of the NDE, commended the various partnering organisations for accepting the GAP beneficiaries.Represented by Mr. Benard Ishaya, an official from the NDE Abuja, who led the monitoring team, Fikpo said the scheme was intended to help the participants to acquire three months work experience that would make them easily adapt to official procedures.He said that he was in the state to monitor GAP participants and identify challenges in the implementation of the programme.He added that the programme was one of the components of the Special Public Works Department.He explained that proximity to Attachment centres was a major consideration in posting participants, adding that stipends for the beneficiaries were also incorporated.He commended the Taraba State Coordinator of NDE, Alhaji Danjuma Shehu, for the supervision work.He said that the state coordinator had provided all necessary logistics which included vehicle and an information crew for the success of the supervision work.NAN reports that the monitoring team visited Taraba State University, Taraba State Polytechnic, INEC, Peacock Polytechnic, Jalingo LG Secretariat among other places. (NAN)

