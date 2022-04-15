Gowon urges NYSC Radio, Television to give Scheme’s intervention widest publicity

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Former head of State, General(DR) Yakubu Gowon has commended Corps members for continued patriotic and selfless services to the country, especially as active participants in the implementation of national programmes such as elections, immunization, population census, advocacy programmes on Sustainable Development Goals,SDGs, NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers and HIV/AIDS campaign, amongst others and expressed hope that the achievements would be given the widest publicity by the newly established NYSC Radio and Television Stations in order to elicit increased support from the general public.

Gowon disclosed this at the inauguration of the NYSC Radio and Television stations held on Thursday, in Abuja.

According to him, the establishment of NYSC Radio and Television is one of the greatest achievements of the National Youth Service Corps in recent times I therefore, commend and urge the NYSC Management to sustain the tempo of its on-going strides which have kept the Scheme in the national and global limelight.

He, therefore, appreciated governments at all levels for according priority to matters of youth development and the National Youth Service Corps in particular, while appealing to all and sundry to give more support to the Scheme in its arduous task of promoting national unity, integration and development in line with our vision.

“ It is my earnest expectation that Nigerians will not only find the NYSC Radio and Television Stations as reliable platforms for information dissemination, education and entertainment, but also ensure regular patronage of their services. In doing so, we will be demonstrating our collective determination to bequeath a better nation to future generations of Nigerians

“Let me use this unique opportunity to once again express my support for the proposed NYSC Trust Fund. I am impressed with the progress being made on the legislative processes towards the passage of the Bill on the establishment of the Fund at the National Assembly. I look forward to the final conclusion of these processes and the eventual take-off of the Trust Fund, which promises to be a game-changer for the NYSC our graduate youths and the Nigerian economy,” he said.

Speaking also, the NYSC Director-General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim said the establishment of NYSC Radio and Television is part of the whole gamut of activities designed to further advance the cause of the Scheme, which today symbolizes national unity, and is in the forefront of raising a crop of youth entrepreneurs that contribute to the country’s Gross Domestic Products through their exposure to the NYSC Sidll Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development training.

While explaining that NYSC Radio broadcasts do Channel 88.3 FM in Abuja the NYSC Television runs on TStv Channel 365, the Director-General enumerated some of the Scheme’s achievements made under his watch which included, Publication of nine books on the Scheme; Resuscitation of weekly NYSC Television and Radio programmes; Production of NYSC movies; Establishment of NYSC National Cultural Troupe.

Others include: Establishment of the North Central Skill Acquisition Centre -this is in line without polity on reinvigoration of the Si Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development, SAEU, programme of the Scheme Like similar ones established for the North East, North West and South West, it will provide Corps members with access t effective post-camp training in different vocational skill areas; and establishment of new NYSC Garment Factory, Bakery and Water Factory in Keffi Nasarawa State.

